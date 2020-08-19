President Donald Trump called out Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Wednesday for “allowing” Democrats to hold hearings over the post office near the Republican National Convention — despite the fact that the hearing in question is taking place in the House.

“Why are Republicans allowing the Democrats to have ridiculous Post Office hearings on Saturday & Monday, just before and during our Convention. Let them hold them NOW (during their Convention) or after our Convention is over. Always playing right into their hands!” Trump tweeted, tagging McConnell’s account.

Why are Republicans allowing the Democrats to have ridiculous Post Office hearings on Saturday & Monday, just before and during our Convention. Let them hold them NOW (during their Convention) or after our Convention is over. Always playing right into their hands! @senatemajldr — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2020

Despite Trump’s complaints, there is only one scheduled hearing related to the post office on a Saturday or Monday this upcoming week — and its in the House, not the Senate.

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform is set to question Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Monday over his announcement that “he will suspend sweeping changes to the Postal Service until after the election.”

On Saturday, the House is also reportedly set to vote on a bill which “would prohibit recent USPS operational changes the Trump administration has made that have slowed mail service around the country.”

McConnell does not have any authority over the House or its committees, and political commentators were quick to point this out to the president.

Dude, McConnell doesn’t have any control over the House https://t.co/rRQb7prNIY — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) August 19, 2020

1. The House votes on @CarolynBMaloney’s bill on Saturday. 2. The hearing on Monday is before the House Oversight Committee. 3. @senatemajldr has no control over either. https://t.co/MeAZFwzUzH — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) August 19, 2020

The GOP-controlled Senate is holding a hearing with DeJoy on Friday, before the GOP convention, and the House (notably not controlled by Republicans) is holding a possible vote on USPS legislation on Saturday followed by an Oversight Committee hearing on Monday https://t.co/0WEfJtypuZ — Grace Panetta (@grace_panetta) August 19, 2020

It’s been nearly 4 years, and you still don’t get this “separation of powers” thing, do you. The House is holding you accountable for your #AbuseofPower and #FailureToLead, @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/7Kth9nNalO — Carolyn B. Maloney (@CarolynBMaloney) August 19, 2020

Because the House is controlled by Dems? https://t.co/11bavV6Q1X — Marianne LeVine (@marianne_levine) August 19, 2020

The post office hearing is monday. The VOTE is on Saturday. And Democrats control the House, as you may recall, so Republicans have no say. https://t.co/26iu37GvhK — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) August 19, 2020

The Postmaster General is also set to testify before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, however this is scheduled for Friday — several days before the Republican National Convention.

