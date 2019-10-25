President Donald Trump‘s tweets over the past few days have mostly been about impeachment, blasting House Democrats, etc., but Friday night he also complained to Tim Cook about iPhone design changes.

“To Tim,” the president tweeted tonight. “The Button on the IPhone was FAR better than the Swipe!”

Wherever you stand on which design choice was better, it was a little surprising for Trump to weigh in on this:

It’s unclear why the president tweeted this out tonight, though issues with phone use has certainly been in the news today…

