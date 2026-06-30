JB Pritzker Claims Trump Is ‘Suffering From Dementia’ and Doesn’t ‘Really Understand What He’s Saying’ 

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker (D) insisted that President Donald Trump is “suffering from dementia” and does not comprehend his own statements.

Pritzker, who has been floated as a Democratic presidential contender in 2028, appeared on Tuesday’s installment of The Source on CNN, where host Kaitlan Collins asked him about some recent comments about the president. Last week, three leftist U.S. House candidates backed by New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist, won their primary races, two of whom triumphed over Democratic incumbents.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Monday, Trump claimed that communism – in the year 2026 – is a bigger threat to the U.S. than both world wars and 9/11. For good measure, Trump tossed in the attack on Pearl Harbor, which prompted U.S. entry into World War II.

“He says they’re the greatest threat to the country since its founding,” Collins told Pritzker. “And he said that includes World War I, World War II, Pearl Harbor, and 9/11.”

“Look, the man is continually suffering from dementia,” Pritzker said. “I don’t think he really understands what he’s saying. The truth is that– I mean, this is a man who’s threatened to jail the mayor of Chicago, the governor of Illinois. He regularly threatens to go after people and indeed, has used the Department of Justice to go after people. So, you know, I think he has these concepts in his head and he blurts them out without really thinking.”

Trump has occasionally attacked Prtizker, sometimes focusing on the governor’s weight. In one especially juvenile instance, the president, who is not exactly a model of physical fitness, posted an AI-generated image of Pritzker feasting at a buffet.

Watch above via CNN.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!