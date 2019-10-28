Trump Viciously Trashes Chicago During Visit to the City, Calls It Less Safe Than Afghanistan

President Donald Trump made his way to Chicago today to speak at a police conference where he bashed the city’s head of police and attacked the city as a worse place to live than Afghanistan.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson had opted out of attending Trump’s speech at the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference, saying it “doesn’t line up with our city’s core values, along with my personal values.”

“He said the values of the people of Chicago are more important than anything President Trump would have to say,” Trump said. “That’s very insulting statement after all I’ve done for the police. I’ve done more than any other president has ever done for the police.”

Trump went on to claim Chicago “is embarrassing to us as a nation. All over the world they’re talking about Chicago. Afghanistan is a safe place by comparison. It’s true. Police officers of Chicago are entitled to a police superintendent who has their backs and knows what he is doing.”

Trump also took time during the speech to attack actor Jussie Smollett, and claimed he committed a hate crime against Trump supporters.

Smollett was accused of staging a fake hate crime attack on himself. Charges were dropped earlier this year, but the FBI is investigating the case.

“Then you have the case of this wise guy Jussie Smollett who beat up himself. And he said MAGA country did it … that’s a hate crime, that’s a hate crime and it’s a scam. It is a real big scam just like the impeachment of your president is a scam,” Trump said.

