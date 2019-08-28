comScore

Trump’s Attack on Fox News Draws Condemnation from On-Air Talent: ‘Fox News Isn’t Supposed to Work for You’

By Connor MannionAug 28th, 2019, 11:08 am

President Donald Trump denouncing Fox News as “HOPELESS & CLUELESS” this morning drew condemnation from many circles – including from a number of Fox News personalities.

Trump was apparently outraged by America’s Newsroom anchor Sandra Smith interviewing DNC Communications Director Xochitl Hinojosa Wednesday morning, prompting Trump to conclude “Fox isn’t working for us anymore!”and telling his followers to look for a new outlet.

The most prominent voices to immediately hit at Trump were Fox political analyst Brit Hume and contributor Guy Benson, both of whom noted that the network is not supposed to work for the president.

Other commentators and journalists also reacted to Trump’s outburst against the network, including Trump critic Anthony Scaramucci.

Fox News has thus far not officially responded to  Trump’s tweets that have attacked their network, programming, and on-air talent.

