President Donald Trump denouncing Fox News as “HOPELESS & CLUELESS” this morning drew condemnation from many circles – including from a number of Fox News personalities.

Trump was apparently outraged by America’s Newsroom anchor Sandra Smith interviewing DNC Communications Director Xochitl Hinojosa Wednesday morning, prompting Trump to conclude “Fox isn’t working for us anymore!”and telling his followers to look for a new outlet.

….I don’t want to Win for myself, I only want to Win for the people. The New @FoxNews is letting millions of GREAT people down! We have to start looking for a new News Outlet. Fox isn’t working for us anymore! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2019

The most prominent voices to immediately hit at Trump were Fox political analyst Brit Hume and contributor Guy Benson, both of whom noted that the network is not supposed to work for the president.

Fox News isn’t supposed to work for you. https://t.co/kQDY4UKv8z — Brit Hume (@brithume) August 28, 2019

We don’t work for you. https://t.co/xqcmJJPOqc — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 28, 2019

Other commentators and journalists also reacted to Trump’s outburst against the network, including Trump critic Anthony Scaramucci.

He’s been seeing other networks behind their back. — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) August 28, 2019

Fox News discovering what every other Trump suck-up has found: in the end, he will turn on you too. https://t.co/imtgPnQJou — Patterico (@Patterico) August 28, 2019

Admitting Fox News has worked for Trump in the past. https://t.co/51uZqmpCQ3 — Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) August 28, 2019

My take: Trump understands that there’s a fringe culture (one that mostly lives online) that’ll support him almost unconditionally. When he says Fox isn’t working for “us,” he’s speaking to a small group that he thinks will help him pressure Fox to elevate Pro-Trump coverage. https://t.co/rqMzzi9Tbd — Sara Fischer (@sarafischer) August 28, 2019

There is one benefit that could come from Trump trashing fox. On-air folks say “screw it, we aren’t doing this anymore” and start forging their own path forward. One can hope. — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) August 28, 2019

Fox News has thus far not officially responded to Trump’s tweets that have attacked their network, programming, and on-air talent.

