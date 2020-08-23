comScore

Twitter Flags Trump Tweet on Mail-In Voting: Violated Policy for ‘Making Misleading Health Claims’

By Josh FeldmanAug 23rd, 2020, 1:03 pm

Nicholas Kamm/ AFP/Getty Images

Twitter has once again slapped a warning label on one of President Donald Trump’s tweets citing their policy on civic integrity.

Sunday morning, the president railed against mail-in voting yet again and tweeted, “So now the Democrats are using Mail Drop Boxes, which are a voter security disaster. Among other things, they make it possible for a person to vote multiple times. Also, who controls them, are they placed in Republican or Democrat areas? They are not Covid sanitized. A big fraud!”

Twitter has since labeled that tweet with a message saying, “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about civic and election integrity. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.”

The Twitter Safety account said the president’s tweet violated policy for “making misleading health claims that could potentially dissuade people from participation in voting.”

