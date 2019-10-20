comScore

Twitter Has a Field Day After Trump Misspells DefSec’s Name as ‘Mark Esperanto’

By Josh FeldmanOct 20th, 2019, 11:03 am

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Twitter pointed and laughed this morning after another glaring typo from President Donald Trump‘s Twitter feed, referring to Defense Secretary Mark Esper as “Mark Esperanto.”

Trump’s tweet adds “bringing soldiers home!” even though, per multiple reports, Esper said U.S. troops leaving Syria are headed to western Iraq.

The tweet was up for over 90 minutes before being taken down. Twitter had a field day with the bizarre typo:

