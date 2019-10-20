Twitter pointed and laughed this morning after another glaring typo from President Donald Trump‘s Twitter feed, referring to Defense Secretary Mark Esper as “Mark Esperanto.”

Mark Esperanto, Secretary of Defense, “The ceasefire is holding up very nicely. There are some minor skirmishes that have ended quickly. New areas being resettled with the Kurds.” USA soldiers are not in combat or ceasefire zones. We have secured the Oil. Bringing soldiers home! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2019

Trump’s tweet adds “bringing soldiers home!” even though, per multiple reports, Esper said U.S. troops leaving Syria are headed to western Iraq.

The tweet was up for over 90 minutes before being taken down. Twitter had a field day with the bizarre typo:

Mark Esperanto? His name is Mark Esper. https://t.co/P6a8U8nypV — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 20, 2019

This is such a good auto-correct. https://t.co/z2QIST553C — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) October 20, 2019

So much wrong in this tweet. US troops are not coming home, they are going to Iraq. We don’t have the oil. And the Defense Secretary’s name is not “Esperanto.” https://t.co/1Dq7kHfIhy — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) October 20, 2019

I believe Mark Esperanto serves alongside Treasury secretary Steve Munchkin and USTR Robert Lightsaber pic.twitter.com/hv0XS9c2Sy — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) October 20, 2019

So Mark Esper has to change his name to Mark Esperanto now. I don’t make the rules — Evan Siegfried (@evansiegfried) October 20, 2019

Mark Esperanto is not the name of the Secretary of Defense but it 100% sounds like the name of someone who gets arrested for working with Rudy Giuliani pic.twitter.com/Goaf8SXhDI — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) October 20, 2019

I’m not sure who Trump is referring to, but I’m travelling with Defense Secretary Esper and cant recall the quote Trump is using. While speaking with us Enroute to Afghanistan, Esper also made no mention of new areas being resettled with Kurds or oil. pic.twitter.com/VAN9IQ13At — Idrees Ali (@idreesali114) October 20, 2019

I am on the same trip and did not hear Esper mention resettled Kurds or oil. Or a name change. https://t.co/3rgvHrmDLf — Nancy Youssef, نانسي يوسف (@nancyayoussef) October 20, 2019

