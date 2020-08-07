President Donald Trump will be holding a news conference tonigh amid the ongoing covid relief talks, from his Bedminster golf club.

The negotiations between the White House and Democrats on the stimulus broke down earlier Friday.

Trump subsequently took to Twitter and said, “Pelosi and Schumer only interested in Bailout Money for poorly run Democrat cities and states. Nothing to do with China Virus! Want one trillion dollars. No interest. We are going a different way!”

He later added, “I will be doing a news conference on the ChinaVirus, the just announced very good economic numbers, and the improving economy, at 7pm from Bedminster, New Jersey. Also, the subject of the Beirut, Lebanon catastrophe will be discussed.”

The news conference also may be to announce executive action he is considering taking. Yesterday he tweeted, “Upon departing the Oval Office for Ohio, I’ve notified my staff to continue working on an Executive Order with respect to Payroll Tax Cut, Eviction Protections, Unemployment Extensions, and Student Loan Repayment Options.”

You can watch live above, via the White House.

