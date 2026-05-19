Thomas Massie Says Fox News Banned Him From Network as Trump Endorsed His Primary Challenger

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) accused Fox News of refusing to let him on the network’s airwaves amid his feud with President Donald Trump.

Massie, a longtime conservative stalwart, lost his bid for reelection on Tuesday night after Trump-backed challenger Ed Gallrein defeated him in the Republican primary for Kentucky’s fourth congressional district, which he has represented since 2012 after winning a special election.

The congressman ran afoul of Trump after splitting with the president on several issues. Notably, Massie co-sponsored a bill requiring the Department of Justice to release its files on deceased child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, a former friend of Trump’s. Massie has also been critical of U.S. support for Israel, and in response, pro-Israel groups and donors spent millions to unseat him.

In his concession speech, Massie alleged that Fox News had banned him from the network during the campaign.

“By the way, after 18 months of a blackout of not letting me on Fox, they finally let me on Fox today, four hours into the election,” the congressman said as the crowd booed. “Their slop is selling, so they’ll keep selling it. But listen, I got to watch Fox also for the first time in 18 months.”

Earlier in the day, Massie appeared on Fox’s America’s Newsroom.

Massie went on to reference Fox’s coverage of Trump’s under-construction White House ballroom, which the congressman said gives off late-stage Roman Empire vibes.

Trump had made defeating Massie a pet project. On Monday, Trump posted on X for the first time in months to attack Massie.

Fox News did not respond to a request for comment regarding Massie’s claim about a network blackout.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

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