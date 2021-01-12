Watch Trump Absolve Himself of Blame in Capitol Riots: What I Said Was ‘Totally Appropriate’

President Donald Trump briefly addressed the press on the Joint Base Andrews tarmac Tuesday morning before flying to Alamo, Texas for a border wall photo op. It was just Trump’s second public appearance since the deadly attack on the Capitol by his supporters, the other being a White House lawn gaggle that immediately preceded this.

Trump addressed the assembled reporters and immediately criticized what he refers to as “Big Tech” after he was suspended from nearly all social media platforms. “I think big tech has made a terrible mistake and very, very bad for our country, and that’s leading others to the same thing. And it causes a lot of problems and a lot of danger.”

“What is your role in what happened to the Capitol? What is your personal responsibility?” he was asked.

“So if you read my speech, and many people have done it, and I’ve seen it both in the papers in the media, on television, it’s been analyzed and people thought that what I said was totally appropriate,” Trump replied.

During his Save America Rally speech that immediately preceded the Capitol insurrection that has left five people dead, Trump encouraged the rally-goers to march to the Capitol but did include the word peacefully. He also, however, suggested that the only way to take back the country was through strength and not weakness.

Trump then compared the acts from Wednesday to civil unrest from last summer, saying “If you look at what other people have said, politicians at a high level, about the riots during the summer, the horrible riots in Portland and Seattle and various other — other places. That was a big problem, is what they say.”

Trump concluded by reasserting that his words before the deadly attack were “totally appropriate” according to unnamed individuals he cited.

As of publishing, only MSNBC took part in the press pool footage and cut out shortly after Trump started shifting blame. Neither CNN or Fox news aired the clip.

Watch above via 10 Tampa.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]