WATCH: Shocking Footage Shows Moment Mob Took Over Capitol Building

Robert Moore, the Washington Correspondent for U.K. outlet ITV News, reported a stunning dispatch from the scene of storming of the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump rioters on Wednesday, halting the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory and prompting an evacuation of lawmakers.

The protestors clashed violently with police, who responded with tear gas canisters, but could not contain the horde. One woman was fatally shot by police in the chaos.

“For Capitol Hill police officers, this was a losing battle,” Moore reported.

Watch @robertmooreitv‘s report from inside the Capitol building as the extraordinary events unfolded in Washington DChttps://t.co/krCQf1uQbx pic.twitter.com/SiWbzF5Nzs — ITV News (@itvnews) January 6, 2021

“This is exactly what was feared, but in no way is this a surprise. It has been fueled by the president’s rhetoric. And it’s increasingly clear, this election has not healed the wounds, it has simply amplified them.”

The ITV report captured the moment the mob stormed through the doors of the Capitol building, smashing windows and infiltrated rooms, as police stood by.

Watch the shocking report above, via ITV.

