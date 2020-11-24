President Donald Trump upheld whimsical tradition on Tuesday as he granted a pardon to “Corn” the turkey at the White House’s annual Thanksgiving ceremony.

Corn and his wing-mate, “Cob,” were brought to Washington this week for the yearly ceremony where a turkey is presented to the White House, granted clemency from the holiday feast, and then sent to a retreat to live out its days with pardoned Thanksgiving birds of previous years. Corn was selected to receive the official honor, and sure enough, he was presented before Trump after the president delivered his opening remarks.

“Look at that beautiful, beautiful bird,” Trump remarked. “Oh, so lucky. That is a lucky bird.”

Interestingly, Cob was nowhere to be seen as Trump moved ahead by pardoning Corn. Judging by past precedent though, he’ll probably be fine and will get to live with Corn at his new home.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]