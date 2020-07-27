Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, the widow of late congressman and civil rights activist Elijah Cummings, paid tribute to the late congressman and activist John Lewis in an appearance on Fox News Monday.

Speaking to Fox News’ Harris Faulkner, Cummings said, “They looked so much alike, they focused on so many of the same issues, they were passionate about civil rights and human rights, and social justice, and the quest for liberty and justice for all here in America.”

“They were both dedicated to making sure that we had a more perfect union, and they both laid down their lives at very young ages in order to move America forward,” she continued, adding, “They were both descendants of slaves, they both grew up in the Jim Crow south, they both got their heads bashed in by people who were against integration in our society, and then they both were destined to become legislators who changed the course of history here in the United States of America.”

“You know, it’s really sad that only ten months ago we have John Lewis actually passing away, only ten months apart from Elijah Cummings,” Cummings noted. “We have these two great men being honored by an America that once turned their backs on them. So we know that redemption is the story of America. That it is possible to move forward from a legacy that has included heinous things like slavery, and certainly lynching, and certainly state-sanctioned violence and segregation.”

Cummings went on to say, “Certainly we find ourselves here at a time and moment in our history where we continue to confront the crisis of the past, but I know that with John Lewis’ passing, and Elijah Cummings’ passing, both of them serving as a bridge to the 20th century, basically bring the civil rights movement to its current form, and certainly both of them supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, so that we can continue to forge towards this more perfect union.”

“I think that it’s incredible poignant that we are here today to honor John Lewis, his life, his legacy. He was a true patriot, someone who loved America, and someone who was absolutely committed to the future of our democracy,” Cummings concluded.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]