ABC’s Jon Karl: Don’t Think Anyone on That Debate Stage Has Trump Team ‘Quaking in Their Boots’

ABC News’ Jonathan Karl said after tonight’s Democratic primary debate he doesn’t necessarily see anyone on that stage that the Trump campaign fears going up against.

.@jonkarl: "I don't think there was anybody, based on tonight's performance, that has the Trump campaign quaking in their boots." https://t.co/Rhy9aOaDTU #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/cUuUbdE9jR — ABC News (@ABC) February 8, 2020

In ABC’s post-debate analysis, Martha Raddatz asked, “Who do you think stood out most in terms of going after Donald Trump?”

Karl noted how while early on the Trump team was worried about Joe Biden, “that is not the case anymore.”

He added, “I don’t think there was amybody, based on tonight’s performance, that has the Trump campaign quaking in their boots.”

