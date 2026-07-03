Fox News host Harris Faulkner rebuked New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Friday after his Independence Day message, saying that he’s “not my mayor.”

During Friday’s Outnumbered broadcast from Liberty State Park in New Jersey, Faulkner spoke out after co-host Emily Compagno disparaged the mayor for calling the U.S. an “arena of supremacy.”

The quote was taken slightly out of context, as Mamdani said, “The powerful have always known their answer. America, in their view, is an arena of supremacy.”

Still, that didn’t stop Faulkner from throwing some shade.

“Well, he’s not my mayor,” Faulkner said. “I wouldn’t have had him. But that’s what this city behind us voted for. This is the Jersey side where I live.”

Earlier, Mamdani delivered his speech from behind George Washington’s desk at City Hall while flanked by naturalized U.S. citizens like himself.

In it, the democratic socialist slammed the wealthy and powerful, dismissing them as “small” and “weak.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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