Acosta on Trump Appearing at CPAC: ‘Take Your Fake White House Seal and Go Play President Somewhere Else

On Saturday, CNN’s Jim Acosta did a segment about ex-president Donald Trump‘s schedule of appearances, including his speech scheduled for tomorrow at CPAC Texas, over a banner that said Trump is “pretending he’s still president.”

“Hide the flags,” said Acosta to begin his remarks, as he showed clips of Trump hugging the American flag at previous CPAC appearances. Before continuing he reacted to his own clips saying “So disturbing.”

“Now the same man who gripped the Stars and Stripes won’t let go of something else: the idea that he’s still president,” said Acosta. Describing the scene of Trump’s presser earlier this week, Acosta said it “looks like some kind of POTUS Potemkin village with Trump as pretender in chief.”

Acosta went over a number of Trump’s recent appearances before returning to focus on Trump’s CPAC speech tomorrow. He showed a clip of himself with ACU’s Matt Schlapp to emphasize that the CPAC crowd doesn’t believe the election was fairly won but Joe Biden, and then professionally added “makes my brain hurt” after watching the clip. I too often feel like my brain hurts after watching an Acosta clip.

After the clip of his interview, Acosta brought up a remark he made on his eponymous show a few weeks ago. “A couple of weeks ago I compared Trumps’ comeback tour to the circus, full of sideshow acts and clowns. I later got an email from an expert on the circus industry,” he said. “This person pointed out that comparison actually was not fair. Because unlike the chaos of Trump world, a circus is carefully composed and organized.”

“That’s a great point,” said Acosta. “Comparing Trump to a clown is most definitely an insult to clowns. He’s more like one of those mask-hating customers at the grocery store. You’ve seen them. A Karen, or whatever the name would be in Trump’s case. You can almost hear him saying, ‘I want to talk to the manager about the election, I want to talk to the manager of Twitter or Facebook.'”

“And the American people are kind of like the store manager. They have to explain, ‘well sir, you lied about the election, you incited an insurrection. You’re going to have to leave the store or we’re calling security,'” Acosta concluded. “‘Please take your fake White House seal, and go play president somewhere else.'”

