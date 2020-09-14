Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman is speaking out in his first TV interview since his impeachment testimony months ago.

Vindman has since retired from the Army, citing a “campaign of bullying, intimidation, and retaliation” from President Donald Trump.

WATCH: Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman addresses President Trump's suggestion that he is a "never Trumper." Vindman tells @LesterHoltNBC that he was nonpartisan, but says now he is "absolutely a 'never Trumper.'" More from the exclusive interview tonight on @NBCNightlyNews. pic.twitter.com/aT5pf35qhS — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) September 14, 2020

In his interview with NBC’s Lester Holt, Vindman said that he worked in the Trump administration “with the hopes of being able to advance U.S. national security interests” and that while he wasn’t a “Never-Trumper” in that position, “I can say now that I am a Never-Trumper.”

“I was nonpartisan. Regardless of what administration, I would just try to do the best I could to advance national security interests, but I think as the president’s attacked and politicized me directly, in taking a very sober view of where the president has taken this country, the divisions, the catering to our adversaries, the undermining of our national security interests, I am absolutely a Never-Trumper,” he said.

The full interview airs tonight on NBC Nightly News.

