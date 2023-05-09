Alyssa Farah Says She Reported ‘Countless Cases’ of Trump’s ‘Impropriety’: ‘The Way He Engaged With Women Was Dangerous’

Former White House Director of Strategic Communications Alyssa Farah told CNN anchor Jake Tapper on Tuesday that she witnessed “countless cases” of former President Donald Trump acting improperly with women and that she reported the cases to Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

“I have countless cases of what I considered impropriety in the White House that I brought to the chief of staff because I thought the way he engaged with women was dangerous,” said Farah on CNN after a civil jury found that Trump did sexually abuse E. Jean Carroll.

“Wait, you brought to Mark Meadows, the chief of staff, or other chiefs of staff, incidents that you witnessed of Donald Trump behaving inappropriately with women?” Tapper asked.

“I did, as well as former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham,” Farah replied.

Later on Tuesday, Grisham also spoke to CNN about cases of improper conduct towards women she allegedly witnessed in the Trump White House.

Grisham told CNN anchor Erin Burnett that “there was one specific staffer” in Trump’s White House who had asked for a female staffer to be brought back so he could “look at her ass.”

“I tried everything I could to ensure she was never alone with him. I did take it to a couple of different chiefs of staff, including Mark Meadows,” she revealed. “With this one staffer, it was really bad, to the point that I was extremely uncomfortable and, you know, the sad thing is every senior staff member knew it. Everybody talked about it in our White House.”

Watch above via CNN.

