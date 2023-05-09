Trump Hits Back At Jury Finding He Sexually Abused E. Jean Carroll: ‘NO IDEA WHO THIS WOMAN IS’

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at a Manhattan Jury that found him liable for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll just moments after the verdict was read.

The jury reached a verdict in the civil rape trial against the former president after deliberating for just over two and a half hours. They found he did sexually abuse her and commit battery, as well as found him liable for defaming her, awarding a total of five million dollars in compensatory and punitive damages.

He was not found liable for rape charges that stemmed from a 2019 allegation by Carroll that Trump raped her in a midtown Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990s.

Trump has consistently denied the accusations and launched a series of attacks on Carroll, all leading to her suing him for defamation and a separate civil claim for the alleged rape, a position he reiterated on social media, writing in all caps, ” I HAVE ABSOLUTELY NO IDEA WHO THIS WOMAN IS. THIS VERDICT IS A DISGRACE – A CONTINUATION OF THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME!”

Trump will almost certainly appeal the decision and his campaign spokesman Steven Cheung told Reuters that “Trump will not have to pay so long as the case is on appeal.”

