‘America’s Karen’: MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart And Guests Gleefully Mock Casey DeSantis

Former Rep. David Jolly (R-FL) and media pundit Tara Setmayer, during an appearance on Jonathan Capehart‘s MSNBC Saturday show, took aim at Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis for being “America’s Karen.”

Earlier this week, Mrs. DeSantis released a new advertisement called “Mamas For DeSantis” which doubled down on her husband’s anti-groomer campaign rhetoric. Previously, her husband Ron DeSantis received widespread criticism for an anti-LGBTQ ad with similar tones.

Jolly slammed Casey DeSantis for amplifying the “wrong” culture war messages, while Setmayer mocked her for thinking she is “Jackie O reincarnated.”

Capehart kicked off the conversation by playing the ad and opining, “It’s so dark!” He then asked Jolly for his thoughts.

“Casey DeSantis is a fairly compelling political figure in Florida and now nationally. For many, she’s the brighter side to Florida’s angry governor. For others, she’s become America’s Karen,” Jolly said. “And I think that’s the ultimate disconnect here with a campaign that needs to embrace more constituencies to get to the White House.”

“Look she is a more effective messenger than Ron DeSantis. But if all she is doing is amplifying the wrong message, she’s actually clarifying Ron DeSantis weaknesses,” he added. “So as I like to say, it doesn’t matter if it’s presented in heels or boots, the DeSantis doctrine is a losing one, and we’re going to learn that the more Casey gets out there.”

Capehart laughed at Jolly’s comments — adding “David Jolly, you went for it!”

The MSNBC host then invited Setmayer to one-up Jolly.

“Tara, I think David’s beaten you in terms of taking my breath away during a segment,” Capehart said.

Setmayer did indeed try to top her fellow panelist by comparing Casey DeSantis to the villainous spouse in “The Handmaids Tale” show, Serena Waterford.

“She needs to stop trying to measure the great drapes in the White House and think that she’s some kind of Jackie O reincarnated,” Setmayer concluded.

