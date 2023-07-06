Casey DeSantis Doubles Down on Husband’s Anti-Groomer Rhetoric In New Campaign Ad: ‘They’re Not Yours’

Casey DeSantis, the wife of Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis, doubled down on her husband’s anti-groomer rhetoric less than a week after his campaign was condemned for posting an ad accused of being “undeniably homophobic.”

“In America, we’ve witnessed a lot and put up with enough,” said Mrs. DeSantis in the video titled “Mamas for DeSantis,” as images of transgender athletes and children playing with a man in BDSM equipment played. “We’ve been told that we must deny truth, back down, and look the other way.”

We will not allow you to exploit the innocence of our children to advance your agenda. When you come after our kids, we fight back. We are no longer silent. We are united. We are Mamas for DeSantis. …and we will elect @RonDeSantis President of the United States. Join our… pic.twitter.com/jo6HUATaVa — Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) July 6, 2023

The ad then played the viral clip of a group of Pride attendees chanting, “We’re coming for your children!” before DeSantis said, “Enough is enough. When you come after our kids, we fight back, because there’s nothing we won’t do to protect our children.”

“They’re not yours,” she continued. “We will not allow you to exploit their innocence to advance your agenda. We are no longer silent. We are united and we have finally found our fighter.”

After playing a short clip from one of her husband’s speeches, Mrs. DeSantis said:

He’ll do for America what he did for us in Florida. Schools, open. Parents’ rights, defended. School choice, universal. Critical Race Theory, prohibited. DEI, stopped. Child mutilation, illegal. Girls sports, saved. Communities, protected. Our economy, growing. And freedom, guaranteed. But winning the fight in Florida is just the beginning. We must protect parents’ rights and the innocence of our children. We must restore sanity in our society. We need every mama and every grandmama in every corner of the country to stand up and fight back by electing Ron DeSantis president of the United States of America.

In a Twitter post, DeSantis added, “We are no longer silent. We are united. We are Mamas for DeSantis.”

The ad was released less than a week after the DeSantis campaign came under fire from LGBT Republicans for posting a bizarre video on Twitter attacking former President Donald Trump’s connections to the LGBT community.

DeSantis’ campaign was condemned by the Log Cabin Republicans, transgender Republican Caitlyn Jenner, and former Trump White House official Richard Grenell, who called the video “undeniably homophobic.”

The incident also led to the resignation of a board member at “Gays Against Groomers,” who called the video “extremely anti-gay” and said, “The homophobia coming from the DeSantis campaign is not something I want to be affiliated with in any way. Even by proxy thru GAG.”

Following the controversy, DeSantis doubled down and accused Trump of “really being a pioneer in injecting gender ideology into the mainstream.”

