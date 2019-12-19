Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo offered her sympathies to Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) on Thursday after President Donald Trump attacked the congresswoman and suggested her late husband is in hell.

Trump mocked Dingell while at a rally in Michigan on Wednesday night, during which, he also took a shot at her husband, the late Congressman John Dingell. Mrs. Dingell has spoken out about the emotional pain Trump’s remarks have caused her family, and during an interview with Bartiromo on Thursday morning, the Fox host ran clips of the president hinting that her husband isn’t in heaven because “maybe he’s looking up.”

“I’m sorry about this, what happened last night,” Bartiromo offered to Dingell in the emotional interview. “This was completely… I don’t know why he — it was so unnecessary.”

When asked how she was feeling, Dingell answered that she was focused on her Congressional duties, but called Trump’s remarks “very hurtful.” She continued by honoring her husband for the lifetime of service he offered the country and speaking about the upcoming items on her agenda.



