CNN’s Anderson Cooper took on White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham and her appearance on Fox & Friends in his latest installment of The Ridiculist.

Speaking with the Fox & Friends hosts Friday morning, Grisham made it clear that if the president wanted her to go out and “take that podium,” referring the podium in front of the press briefing room, she will “happily do it.”

She then suggested that when someone, like acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney actually uses the briefing room podium it is more “theater” than a press conference.

“As evidenced by yesterday with Mick, it was, again, more theater,” Grisham opined. “It is about people wanting to be on TV and making names for themselves.”

She also said Mulvaney “did a great job.”

Cooper, though, was not impressed by Grisham’s rare public appearance or her calling a press briefing a theatrical event.

Noting she has not held a press briefing since taking the job since summer, Cooper did not agree with Grisham’s assessment, snarking “Damn, Grisham’s a truth teller” before asking if everyone who worked for the president had to “debase themselves and lie like he does.”

He reserved most of his scorn for Grisham workshopping the idea of press conferences as “theater.”

“Ooh, Stephanie! You got to increase your vocabulary,” Cooper said, noting she has used theater twice. “Grisham doesn’t get to Broadway enough if she thinks those press conferences are theater. Maybe on one of these seven days a week she’s not doing her job, she can catch a matinee of Hamilton.”

He then pointed out that the people she was accusing of just wanting to be on television already are.

“I hate to break it to her, TV reporters are already on TV. So, no need to try to get on TV because that’s where they work, on TV,” he said.

“It’s tough to grasp but it’s actually how the entire tv medium works. I am on TV right now,” Cooper continued on. “Newspaper reporters are covering the White House so they probably already made a name for themselves. You know what I mean?”

He then concluded by noting that “holding the president and his staff to account” is not theater.

“Theater is, I don’t know, the president spending taxpayers dollars on a military parade for the purpose of fluffing his own ego,” Cooper stressed, before listing a number of theatrical Trump moments played out in front of the press from giant stacks of paper to steaks bought by staffers and brought in as props.

