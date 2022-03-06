Antony Blinken Says NATO Countries Have ‘Green Light’ to Send Fighter Planes to Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken gave a “green light” to NATO members sending fighter jets to Ukraine despite the ongoing debate over a possible no-fly zone over the country.

In recent days, Blinken has warned that NATO establishing a no-fly zone over Ukraine could expand Russia’s invasion of Ukraine into war with the rest of Europe. Ukraine is not a NATO member nation, but even as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky seeks membership with the alliance for his country, he has blasted NATO for their refusal to consider the notion to forbid further Russian airstrikes.

As Blinken spoke to Margaret Brennan on Sunday for Face The Nation, she asked what more can the U.S. do to support Ukraine, given the no-fly zone reluctance from NATO and the Biden administration.

“If, for instance, the Polish government, a NATO member, wants to send fighter jets, does that get a green light from the U.S.?” Brennan asked. “Or are you afraid that that will escalate tension?”

“No, that gets a green light,” Blinken answered. “In fact, we’re talking with our Polish friends right now about what we might be able to do to backfill their needs if, in fact, they choose to provide these fighter jets to the Ukrainians. What could we do? How can we help to make sure that they get something to backfill the planes that they’re handing over to the Ukrainians. We’re in very active discussions with them about that.”

Blinken continued by defending the diplomatic efforts the United States has taken with international partners to sanction Russia over their military campaign. He also said active discussions are underway for “taking further steps to give the Ukrainians what they need to defend themselves against the Russian aggression.”

On ABC’s This Week, Sen. Marco Rubio said that the United States or NATO directly enforcing a no-fly zone would mean “starting World War Three.” However, like Blinken, Rubio felt that Poland providing jets to Ukraine and the U.S. then providing jets to Poland “would be great.”

Watch above, via CBS.

