AOC Rips Kevin McCarthy for Defending Paul Gosar Over Video of Her Murder: ‘What Is So Hard About Saying This is Wrong!?’

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) tore into House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for his weakness in condemning Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) for promoting a depiction of herself getting killed.

Ocasio-Cortez gave a speech on the House floor Wednesday as Congress debates whether Gosar will be censured for his Attack On Titan spoof where he slashes Ocasio-Cortez in the back of the neck and prepares to attack President Joe Biden. Her remarks came after McCarthy angrily swatted down concerns about the video, and he used his time to rail against the censure in a tangent of Democrat whataboutism.

When Ocasio-Cortez got her turn up next, she countered McCarthy’s claim that the censure was “unprecedented” by saying “what I believe is unprecedented is for a member of House leadership — of either party — to be unable to condemn incitement of violence against a member of this body.”

It is a sad day in which a member who leads a political party in the United States of America cannot bring themselves to say that issuing a depiction of murdering a member of Congress is wrong, and instead decides to venture off into a tangent about gas prices and inflation. What is so hard? What is so hard about saying that this is wrong?

The congresswoman went on by blasting the idea that Gosar’s glorification of violence against her could be excused because it’s a “joke” or lacks any real connotations. She argued that the notion carries a “certain contempt” for the significance of actions from elected leaders.

“As leaders in this country, when we incite violence with depictions against our colleagues, that trickles down into violence in this country. And that is where we must draw the line independence of party identity or belief,” she said. “Does anyone in this chamber find this behavior acceptable? Would you allow depictions of violence against women, against colleagues? Would you allow that in your home? Do you think this should happen on a school board? In a city council? In a church? If it’s not acceptable there, why should it be accepted here?”

Ocasio-Cortez concluded by tackling McCarthy’s whataboutism, saying “not once did he list an example of a member of Congress threatening the life of another.”

“If you believe that this behavior is acceptable, go ahead. Vote no. But if you believe this behavior should not be accepted, then vote yes.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

