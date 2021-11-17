McCarthy Rails Against Gosar Censure, Strongly Suggests Maxine Waters, Ilhan Omar, and Others Could Lose Committee Roles If GOP Retakes House

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy railed against the censure vote against Congressman Paul Gosar and strongly suggested Republicans would respond in kind if they take the majority in 2022.

As of this posting, the House is set to vote on a resolution to censure Gosar and strip him of his committee assignments because of the bonkers anime video he posted last week depicting him as a character killing another character depicted by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D- NY). Many Democratic colleagues condemned Gosar, who took down the video but has continued to stand by it.

McCarthy had not been particularly vocal about the tweet, but earlier this week he told reporters he directly spoke to Gosar about it.

On Wednesday McCarthy took to the House floor to repeatedly accuse Democrats of engaging in “rules for thee but not for me.”

He pointed to examples like Congresswoman Maxine Waters’ comments a few years ago saying Trump administration officials should be publicly confronted, reporting about Congressman Eric Swalwell’s connection to a suspected Chinese spy, and Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s roundly-criticized comments about Israel.

After going through several of these examples, McCarthy said, “Let me be clear. I do not condone violence, and Representative Gosar had echoed that sentiment. The video was deleted, but Democrats won’t listen because they will do anything to distract from the failures of one-party rule in one year destroying a nation.”

On Tuesday Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger said he would vote to censure Gosar because “we have to hold Members accountable who incite or glorify violence, who spread and perpetuate dangerous conspiracies.”

We have to hold Members accountable who incite or glorify violence, who spread and perpetuate dangerous conspiracies. The failure to do so will take us one step closer to this fantasized violence becoming real.⁰⁰To be clear, I’ll be voting yes on the Gosar censure resolution. — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) November 16, 2021

Gosar is expected to be stripped of his committee assignments, and McCarthy very strongly hinted Republicans would do the same to the Democrats he mentioned if they take back the majority in 2022.

Their actions today and the past have forever changed the way the House operates. It means that the minority rights that have served this body as well are the things of the past. And furthermore, it means that under the Pelosi precedent, all of the members that I have mentioned earlier will need the approval of a majority to keep those positions in the future.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

