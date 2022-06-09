AOC Roasts Marjorie Taylor Greene for Saying Jan 6. Defendants’ Rights Are ‘Being So Fragrantly Violated’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) had some fun at the expense of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) after the latter made an amusing gaffe while speaking on the House floor.

On Thursday, Greene slammed the Jan 6. committee’s investigation into the 2021 Capitol riot, where a mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the building and delayed certification of the 2020 presidential election.

Ahead of a vote on a gun control bill, Greene ripped the panel and claimed the federal government is violating the due process rights of Capitol riot defendants being detained pretrial.

Unfortunately for Greene, in doing so she used the word “fragrantly” when she should have said “flagrantly”:

No one cares about them No one on this Jan 6 committee dares to ask the question, “What is happening to these people? And why are their due process rights being so fragrantly violated?”

Predictably Greene was dragged on Twitter by the usual crowd. Eventually, even AOC got in on the act:

Gotta love the smell of gun safety legislation in the morning 👃🏽♨️ https://t.co/BDKnTE7ve9 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 9, 2022

“Gotta love the smell of gun safety legislation in the morning,” she tweeted.

In the same speech, Greene falsely claimed that Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt was trying to prevent violence when she was shot by police. Instead, she was actively attempting to break through a barricaded door.

The gun control bill passed, but it is expected to fail in the Senate.

The verbal blunder adds to a growing list of malapropisms for Greene, who in February warned that the ‘Gazpacho police” are spying on members of Congress.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com