Say What, Now? Marjorie Taylor Greene Falsely Claims Ashli Babbitt ‘Was Trying to Stop People’ When She Was Shot at the Capitol

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) gave a wildly false account of the death of Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6, 2021.

During a floor speech about Thursday’s upcoming Jan. 6 committee hearing, Greene railed against the panel’s investigation into the storming of the Capitol as Congress was certifying the 2020 presidential election inside.

At one point during the siege, Babbitt, 35, attempted to break through a barricaded door. Video shows her beginning to climb through a broken window in the door when a police officer shot her in the left shoulder, mortally wounding her.

Greene’s retelling was vastly different – and wrong. The congresswoman denounced the officer and asked, “Why isn’t he standing trial?”

She then cited video of Babbitt’s killing and said she doubts the Jan. 6 committee will show it.

“I bet you we won’t see this video,” Green said. “But I’ve seen it and it’s out there. Did you know Ashli Babbitt was trying to stop people from breaking in? That is on video. I’ve watched it over and over. She was trying to stop people from breaking in and then she was shot and killed.”

Greene demanded the committee release all video footage captured on Jan. 6.

“The American people deserve to see all, all the video surveillance,” she said. “Not just the little cut and pasted pieces that the Jan. 6 committee is going to show tonight.”

Greene concluded her speech by stating that the committee is trying to “defame” former President Donald Trump.

Last year, Greene compared Babbitt’s shooting to the murder of George Floyd by police in Minnesota.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com