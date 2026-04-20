AOC Says She Wants Trump on the Golf Course: ‘Keep Him Out of Consequential Decisions’ 

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said she actually prefers President Donald Trump to be on the golf course rather than in the White House.

On Monday, Pablo Manríquez of MeidasTouch caught up with the congresswoman at the Capitol, where he asked about Trump playing golf as the Iran war, which is currently paused by a ceasefire, remains unresolved.

“Donald Trump has been playing a lot of golf while we’re at war,” Manríquez said. “Prices are going up. What do you make of Donald Trump’s, I guess, work ethic, if you will?”

“Obviously, it’s awful that this guy’s playing golf, but in a way, we’re already seeing that some of the most important military decisionmakers in the country are trying to keep him out of consequential decisions,” she responded. “So, in some ways, you kind of want this guy on a golf course more than you want him in the Oval Office. But that also calls into question the 25th Amendment, because… if the determination is that Donald Trump cannot be trusted in the Situation Room and in unfolding scenarios, then he’s not fit to be president.”

AOC: In some ways, you kind of want this guy on a golf course more than you want him in the Oval Office. But that also calls into question the 25th Amendment, because if the determination is that Trump cannot be trusted in the Situation Room, then he’s not fit to be president. pic.twitter.com/FslM0Eubog — Acyn (@Acyn) April 20, 2026

As they did during Trump’s first term, some Democratic lawmakers and liberal pundits have floated the idea of using the 25th Amendment to undercut him. According to Section 4 of the amendment, the president is stripped of his powers if a majority of the cabinet and the vice president agree that the president is unable to carry out his duties. At that point, Vice President JD Vance would become acting president. Alternatively, Congress can pass legislation to create a body that would determine if Trump is unable to continue as president. However, the legislation would require approval of both Republican-controlled houses of Congress and Trump’s signature.

Last week, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) filed a bill to create such a commission.

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