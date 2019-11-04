Fox News’ Sean Hannity came up in former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch‘s testimony, and MSNBC’s Ari Melber tonight covered that and looked back on what one of his guests was saying about her months ago.

Melber said Yovanovitch’s testimony highlights “the intersection of this shadow foreign policy plot and the president’s shadow communications arm.”

She testified in the impeachment inquiry, when asked about the attacks on her and whether Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would defend her, “What I was told by Phil Reeker was that the Secretary or perhaps somebody around him was going to place a call to Mr. Hannity on Fox News to say, you know, what is going on? I mean, do you have proof of these kinds of allegations or not? And if you have proof, you know, telI me, and if not, stop.”

Hannity today denied talking to Pompeo about Ukraine.

Melber brought up Hannity’s role as a “Trump surrogate” and noted the time last year when Fox News put out a statement saying they did not “condone” Hannity’s on-stage participation in a Trump rally.

He then showed clips from Hannity’s show in March with references to Yovanovitch, with Joe diGenova saying she should “be called home to the United States.”

Melber brought up the attacks on Yovanovitch at the time and remarked, “while those public attacks were occurring, Fox News taking a sudden interest in a random ambassador, Rudy Giuliani was pushing his Ukraine plot.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

