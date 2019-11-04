Sean Hannity this afternoon denied talking to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about Ukraine after revelations from the testimony of Marie Yovanovitch.

The full transcript of Yovanovitch’s testimony includes an exchange in which the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine said it was her understanding that either Pompeo or someone around him called the Fox News host with respect to the attacks against her.

“What I was told by Phil Reeker was that the Secretary or perhaps somebody around him was going to place a call to Mr. Hannity on Fox News to say, you know, what is going on? I mean, do you have proof of these kinds of allegations or not? And if you have proof, you know, telI me, and if not, stop,” she testified. “And I understand that that call was made.”

CNN briefly covered that portion of the transcript during the 3 pm hour.

Hannity responded by denying speaking with Pompeo specifically on Ukraine and swiping at CNN:

“Breaking fake news! Never ever talked to Secy Pompeo about Ukraine PERIOD! Fake News CNN trying to boost their ratings by showing me. Biased Zucker needs to start paying me. pic.twitter.com/PwYsXZNYnZ — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) November 4, 2019

Yovanovitch said in her testimony, “I don’t know whether it was the Secretary or somebody else in his inner circle. And for a time, you know, things kind of simmered down.”

