‘Arrest Him Right Now!’ Andrew Brown Presser Erupts as Outraged Citizens Call for Action

A press conference held in North Carolina Tuesday by attorneys for the family of Andrew Brown Jr. grew tense Tuesday — as his family’s lawyers were forced to talk over outraged citizens calling for action.

Attorney Benjamin Crump led the conference as he and his colleagues broke down the fatal gunshot wounds inflicted on Brown while police deputies were placing him under arrest. After detailing how the autopsy revealed Brown was specifically killed by a headshot, Crump was about to turn the podium over to Harry Daniels, when someone in the crowd shouted that the death was “cold blooded murder.”

“Exactly,” Daniels responded — as another person was heard loudly shouting “Arrest him! Arrest him right now!”

The conference was briefly paused at that point because a cacophony of people nearby were demanding “justice” and shouting anti-police rhetoric over Brown’s death. Daniels eventually managed to get the press conference back on track, though the distraction continued from the off-camera crowd, and CNN contributor Bakari Sellers (who is also working with the Brown family) took a moment to address the heckling when he stood up next.

“You don’t have to like us. That’s fine. But please, have respect. Please have respect for the family,” Sellers said. “You don’t have to care for Ben or Bakari or Harry or you don’t have to be Democrat or Republican. You don’t have to be white or black to realize that what this family has not gotten is justice. We had an execution here in Elizabeth City.”

