Fox News’ Lara Trump applauded a baby boom in the South, encouraging parents to make sure they’re producing “good red voters.”

Trump joined Fox & Friends Weekend on Saturday where she discussed the new data from the Census Bureau showing the south is growing faster in population than any other region. The population of southern states has grown 6% since 2020.

On Fox & Friends Weekend, co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy focused on the child population data, which shows that the south is the only region to increase its child population since 2020. The south has seen a 1.1% jump, while the west, midwest, and northeast all saw drops between 3.9%-5.7%.

Trump chalked up domestic migration in the country moving south to cost of living, arguing states like Texas and Florida (neither of which have a state tax) provide easier paths for Americans looking to raise families.

“Look, the migration patterns in this country have been very interesting over the past decade or so. You look at states like New York and California, Rachel, you know this, people have been fleeing those states. They don’t like the high taxes, they don’t like living under what feels like authoritarian communism in so many respects. Where are they going? They’re going to the south, Florida and Texas,” Trump said, noting she and her husband, Eric Trump, also made the move from New York to Florida.

Trump went on to say she wants to see “more” of a baby boom and she made to send a message to parents to make sure those babies have the “right values,” meaning conservative politics.

“Life is more affordable, quality of life is better, we should have more kids and we can afford to have more kids, so obviously we love to see this,” she said. “We want to see more of this happening. I love it all over the country, but I will say this, for the babies being born in Florida and Texas, let’s make sure those babies have the right values. We need more good red voters in states like Texas and Florida, for sure.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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