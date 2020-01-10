Art of the Deal co-author Tony Schwartz said that the “humiliation” of being one of only three presidents that have been impeached likely colors all of President Donald Trump’s decisions and “dominates his consciousness for the vast majority of every waking day.”

Speaking with MSNBC’s Ari Melber on The Beat, the former Trump collaborator explained that the president is notoriously bad at ignoring or compartmentalizing even perceived slights to his character. As a result, being publicly embarrassed with the indelible historical stain of House impeachment, Schwartz said, would prevent him from working around impeachment in the way the President Bill Clinton did during his 1998–99 impeachment saga.

“Trump does compartmentalize,” Schwartz said, deploying some of his dry wit. “He does, only in the sense that he can’t think about anything else but this. It’s all about…it’s all about his own self-esteem.”

Notably, Schwartz’s analysis of Trump’s obsession with impeachment came just a day after a Wall Street Journal story backed up that claim. In a behind-the-scenes look at the decision making behind the fatal airstrike of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, the Journal reported that the president himself linked the provocative killing in the Middle East with the charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress he faces here at home: “Mr. Trump, after the strike, told associates he was under pressure to deal with Gen. Soleimani from GOP senators he views as important supporters in his coming impeachment trial in the Senate.”

