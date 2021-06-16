Australian TV Hosts Can’t Stop Laughing at Bezos Rocket: ‘Does That Look a Little Odd to You or Is It Just Me?’

The cohosts of Today on Australia’s 9News had a hard(on) time keeping it together during a segment last week on Jeff Bezos going to space. Bezos, who will step down as CEO of Amazon next month, will be launched into space along with his brother Mark and four others on a rocket owned by Bezos’s aerospace company, Blue Origin.

But something about the design of the spacecraft seemed a bit off as far as hosts Karl Stefanovic and Ally Langdon were concerned. As Richard Strauss’s dramatic “Also sprach Zarathustra” played, the hosts couldn’t contain themselves upon eyeing the rocket that will propel Bezos and company into space for an 11-minute flight that will ascend 60 miles above Earth.

“I don’t know what they call that,” said Stefanovic.

“A rocket,” Langdon replied.

“They call it Blue Origin,” explained Stefanovic. “Does that look a little odd to you or is it just me?”

The rocket is about five stories tall and has flown successfully 15 times, but never with passengers on board. It is scheduled to launch on July 20, on the 52nd anniversary of the first moon landing.

In April, Blue Origin lost out on a lucrative NASA contract to SpaceX, the aerospace company founded by Bezos’s fellow billionaire Elon Musk. Musk greeted the news by trolling the Amazon founder. “Can’t get it up (to orbit) lol,” he tweeted.

Watch above via 9News, Australia.

