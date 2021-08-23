Baffled Don Lemon Addresses Anti-Vaxxers Taking Animal Meds: ‘You Won’t Get Vaccinated… But You’ll Take a Drug Meant for Deworming Livestock?’

In recent weeks, an anti-parasite drug called ivermectin has been in the news because certain quacks and bad faith actors on television and online have baselessly touted it as a potential cure for Covid-19. The drug is often given to livestock as a deworming treatment, and some Americans are buying the medication at feed stores for their own use.

Don Lemon addressed the phenomenon on Monday night. He noted that more 1,000 Americans are now dying from Covid each day, once again.

“There are people who don’t trust the vaccines,” he said. “But they’re willing to try any wacky, fake cure they read about online or they see in right wing media.”

The CNN host noted that at least two people in Mississippi were hospitalized after ingesting ivermectin.

“So let me get this straight,” said Lemon. “Think about this, ok? You won’t get vaccinated. You won’t wear a mask. You said you’re worried about the FDA approval, you don’t know what’s in the vaccine. But you’ll take a drug meant for deworming livestock? Really? You’re gonna trust your health and your life to rumors and misinformation?”

“Just the latest in the hall of shame of covid misinformation.”

The host aired a clip of Donald Trump from last year when he suggested that “bright light” and “disinfectant” could kill Covid.

“The former Covid misinformationer-in-chief right there,” said Lemon. “But even he can’t control the misinformation anymore because this weekend he told a crowd of supporters in Alabama to get vaccinated, and guess what? He got booed for it. That shows you just how out of control this whole thing has gotten.”

Watch above via CNN.

