Trump Tells Alabama Rally Crowd He Recommends the Covid Vaccine, But Then Pivots Back to Talk About ‘Freedom’ After Some Boo

Former President Donald Trump encouraged attendees at his Cullman, AL rally to get vaccinated against Covid-19 on Saturday.

“I believe totally in your freedoms, I do, you got to do what you have to do, but I recommend take the vaccines,” Trump said. “I did it, it’s good. Take the vaccines.”

The audience’s reaction was mixed — some cheered and clapped, while others booed.

Trump then appeared to address those who booed saying, “That’s okay, that’s alright. You got your freedoms, but I happened to take the vaccine.”

“If it doesn’t work, you’ll be the first to know,” he said, causing the crowd to laugh. “I’ll call up Alabama, say ‘hey, you know what?’ But it is working. But you do have your freedoms…you have to maintain that, and you got to get your kids back to school.”

Alabama is one of the states hardest-hit by the pandemic currently, and its vaccination rate for those over 12 is the lowest in the nation at 36.1%, according to the non-profit data tracking initiative Covid Act Now. In Cullman County, that number is even lower at 27.9%.

Republicans are one of the largest vaccine hesitant demographics, according to a June poll by Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI)/Interfaith Youth Core. The survey found that 18% of Republican respondents are vaccine hesitant, while 19% refuse the vaccine (down from 32% and 23% respectively in March), but that opinions largely varied depending on religion, news watching habits, and whether they believe the QAnon conspiracy.

Watch above, via Newsmax.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com