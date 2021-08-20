Mississippi Official’s Plea for People Not to Get Covid Treatment at Feed Stores Utterly Stuns Rachel Maddow: ‘Why Are They Dealing With This?’

On Friday night, Rachel Maddow highlighted a pleas by an exasperated public health official in Mississippi, who implored residents not to take random medication they heard can treat or prevent Covid-19. The MSNBC also took aim at some Fox News hosts for dubious claims about ivermectin being a treatment for the disease.

Maddow highlighted a statement from the Mississippi Department of Health stating that at least 70% of calls made to poison control in the state relate to the “ingestion of livestock or animal formulations of ivermectin purchased at livestock supply centers.” State officials said at least one person has been hospitalized with ivermectin-related toxicity.

Ivermectin is used to treat parasitic infections in human beings. In some animals such as horses, it can be used to treat heartworm. Some people in the state have resorted to inquiring about or purchasing the drug at area feed stores.

During a press briefing on Wednesday, Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs addressed the problem and implored people not to take drugs they hear are viable Covid medicines.

“I think some people are trying to use it as a [COVID-19] preventative, which I think is really kind of crazy, so please don’t do that.”

“You wouldn’t get your chemotherapy at a feed store. I mean, you wouldn’t treat your pneumonia with your animal’s medication,” he added. “It can be dangerous to get the wrong doses of medication, especially for something that’s meant for a horse or a cow. We understand the environment we live in, but it’s really important, if people have medical needs, go through your physician or provider.”

Maddow proceeded to muse, “Why are they dealing with this? I don’t know, but I have a guess.”

She played a montage of Fox News hosts Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity both promoting ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine as possible effective Covid treatments. The montage also included Tucker Carlson touting ivermectin as well.

Maddow pointed out that there has been one major study suggesting that ivermectin is an effective Covid treatment, but that study was withdrawn because the data “was apparently faked” and the study’s introduction “was apparently plagiarized.”

“Nevertheless,” said Maddow, “Fox News is busy saying, ‘Don’t take the vaccine, but do take this horse de-worming medication. Trust us, it’s proven.'”

She then noted that the Food and Drug Administration, National Institutes of Health, World Health Organization, and Merck, which is one of the companies that produces ivermectin, have all advised against taking the drug for Covid-19.

In July, Fox News released a PSA featuring personalities Steve Doocy, Harris Faulkner, and Bret Baier encouraging viewers to get vaccinated. “If you can, get the vaccine,” said Faulkner.

Watch above via MSNBC.

