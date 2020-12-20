Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update bid farewell to President Donald Trump with a video montage mocking some of his most memorable moments.

“Well, barring a reverse Christmas miracle this is the last Weekend Update with Donald Trump still in office,” said Colin Jost.

“Now, as a president, he was mostly bad,” Jost continued, “but there were a few bright spots. So before he is tranquilized and moved like a dinosaur in Jurassic Park, I just want to take a moment to recognize some of his greatest moments in office.”

As Semisonic’s “Closing Time” played, the video montage showed a series of viral photos and videos of Trump, including him embracing an American flag, proudly smiling over a table full of fast food sandwiches, tossing paper towels at Puerto Ricans after Hurricane Maria, yelling at the boy mowing the White House lawn, awkwardly dancing at a campaign rally, complaining about water pressure, and posing with a White House staffer dressed as the Easter Bunny.

“America, don’t cry because it’s over,” said Jost as the video ended. “Smile because it happened — and then probably cry a little bit. I don’t know. I’m still working it out with my therapist.”

Watch the video above, via NBC.

