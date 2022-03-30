Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer honored photographer Pierre Zakrzewski on-air Wednesday after traveling to Dublin to attend his funeral the day before. Zakrzewski was killed in mid-March when the vehicle he was traveling in with Fox correspondent Benjamin Hall, who suffered serious injuries, was struck by incoming fire in Ukraine.

Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova, 24, a Ukrainian journalist working for Fox News was also killed in the attack.

“We had a bit of news that hits close to home here at Fox and in the past two days a group from New York traveled to Dublin, Ireland for the wake and then the funeral of our colleague Pierre Zakrzewski,” Hemmer began.

“This is his casket, a simple pine box,” he said as an image from the funeral was shown on screen.

“A beautiful ceremony, Dana. It was as I told you by way of text last night, it was beautiful and it was profound all 48 hours of the experience. And there is Pierre in the final days in Kyiv with some other of our producers and we remember Sasha as well also taken out in Ukraine and killed also. I feel very mellow today and the reason I feel that way is because I thought a lot about how great that guy is and I’ve known him for a long time,” Hemmer said somberly.

“Wouldn’t say we were friends but we were colleagues and friends and we worked together in Iraq several times and — once you meet his family, you understand the goodness of those people in a way that I can’t describe. They were so gracious to us even in their grief,” he continued.

“And now I understand why Pierre was so good to so many people because his family taught him that. And we remember him fondly. Lost at the age of 55. Our CEO Suzanne Scott made the trip and so did our president of news Jay Wallace,” Hemmer reported.

“He had colleagues that came from London, Spain, Italy. The amount of regard that so many people around here have for him and we’ll always have for him is, its just tremendous. A salute to you one last time our friend and colleague Pierre,” he added.

“Wow,” Hemmer said getting choked up.

“Our prayers for Ben and for Sasha’s family, too. For Sasha’s family, think about this,” he continued.

“They lost their daughter and they are still in the middle of a war and you think about that — how hard that is for all of them and so our sympathies to them. Once again to the people in Dublin, Ireland, and the family of Pierre, thank you for being so great to us during our time there,” Hemmer concluded.

Watch the full clip above, via Fox News

