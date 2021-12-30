Dr. Ben Carson Baselessly Claims Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin Are Effective At Treating Covid

Former Trump cabinet official Dr. Ben Carson claimed on Thursday night that hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin are effective treatments for Covid-19 despite an utter lack of evidence. The segment on Fox News was just another instance of unproven drugs being pushed as remedies for the virus.

The two drugs have often been touted as “treatments” among some conservatives as part of the going series, Covid Cures They Don’t Want You To Know About™.

Hannity guest host Pete Hegseth asked Carson why the Biden administration is focusing so much on the vaccines. Those are the same vaccines that greatly reduce one’s chances of dying or requiring hospitalization from Covid-19, a fact which the host did not mention.

“The Biden White House – they downplay anything that is not ‘Get the shot. Boost, boost, boost,'” said Hegseth, who mentioned monoclonal antibodies, which actually can help people, but after they have contracted Covid. “That’s pretty much all we hear time and time again. Why can’t they make a shift to the things that have actually worked or there’s evidence they are effective as well?”

“It’s very sad because the rest of the world looks to the United States for leadership,” said Carson. “And we’re not providing it.”

Carson mentioned Nigeria, which he noted is experiencing low mortality rates from Covid-19.

“Look around the world,” said Carson. “Nigeria, for instance. The mortality rate in Nigeria from Covid 14 per million. In this country, it’s 2,200 per million.”

Carson said the discrepancy is because Nigerians take antimalarial drugs such as hydroxychloroquine.

But a paper published over the summer attempted to explain Nigeria’s low Covid mortality rate. It offered three explanations, none of which involved hydroxychloroquine.

“We should be all over that,” he said. “We should be looking into this. Is this really something that helps? Of course, we know it helps. Why do we pooh-pooh hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin and some other things? Because we have this silly rule when it comes to vaccines, which says when there’s another useful treatment, an effective treatment, then you cannot get an EUA – an emergency use authorization.”

Carson pushed hydroxychloroquine as a Covid treatment in April on Fox Business Network to a skeptical Neil Cavuto.

Watch above via Fox News.

