CNN Medical Analyst Explains What’s Wrong With Joe Rogan’s Covid Regimen: ‘Crazy Jumble of… Folk Remedies’

Podcaster Joe Rogan announced on Instagram on Wednesday that he tested positive for Covid-19.

He said he felt very fatigued over the weekend. “I had a headache and just felt just run down,” he said, adding that “throughout the night I got fevers and sweats. And I knew what was going on.”

Rogan said he tested positive for Covid the next morning and “threw the kitchen sink at it” treatment-wise: “All kinds of meds Monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, Z-Pak, Prednisone, everything. And I also got an NAD drip and a vitamin drip, and I did that three days in a row.”

Don Lemon, who on Tuesday said that “selfish” unvaccinated people who get Covid shouldn’t go to the hospital, played a clip of Rogan in April saying that young people who are healthy “don’t need to worry about” Covid.

CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner noted that Rogan walked back that statement days later, saying, “I’m not a doctor, I’m a fucking moron.”

“I wont to quibble with that,” added Reiner, who explained why Rogan’s apparently self-prescribed Covid treatment falls short:

So he says he’s taking ivermectin. It doesn’t work. I wish it worked. It would be great if it worked. You know, it’s an old drug. It’s a cheap drug. It would be fantastic if it worked. It doesn’t work. We know that. He said he received monoclonal antibodies. It’s really not indicated for him. It’s indicated for people with mild to moderate symptoms at high risk of progression. It doesn’t seem like that’s him. He said he took steroids – prednisone. That’s only indicated for hospitalized patients on oxygen therapy. And finally, he said he took azithromycin, an antibiotic, which doesn’t work for a viral illness. We know that. So you know, he’s promoting kind of a crazy jumble of you know, sort of folk remedies and internet-prescribed drugs. It’s, again, dangerous now. He should have more sense after encountering the disease. And again, I hope he does well and gets well quickly. He’s not helping matters when he promotes this sort of nonsense therapeutic mix.

Reiner later noted that Rogan has millions of listeners, some of whom could benefit from hearing an unequivocally pro-vaccine message.

“He has the ear of these people,” said the doctor. “He could be a force for vaccinating in this country, for putting the virus down by simply saying, ‘You know something? I was wrong. This virus is nothing to be played with. If you haven’t been vaccinated, go out and get vaccinated.'”

