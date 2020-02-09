Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) chewed out the “extraordinary” incompetence that caused the system failure for the Iowa caucus.

Sanders joined CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday, where the conversation focused on how Sanders appears to have won the caucus’ popular vote despite the ongoing unclarity about the event’s precise results. Tapper started things off by noting how the DNC chairman Tom Perez has called for a “re-canvassing” of the results, which some of Sanders’ supporters view with suspicion since the current results point in his favor.

“Do you think the Democratic Party is trying to openly hurt your campaign?” Tapper asked.

“Look, all I can say about Iowa is it was an embarrassment,” Sanders said. “It was a disgrace to the good people of Iowa who take their responsibilities in the caucuses very seriously. They screwed it up badly is what the Iowa Democratic Party did.”

As Sanders continued to tout his caucus results, Tapper once again asked if the Democratic Party was trying to “hurt” his candidacy.

“I have no idea. We’re going to monitor the situation closely but that’s not my impression at this point,” Sanders answered. “I’m not casting any political aspersions. The incompetence in Iowa was extraordinary.

