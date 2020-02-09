With the chaos in Iowa still a headache for the Democrats, DNC chair Tom Perez appeared on CNN this morning to address what the hell happened and the questions it raises about the caucus system.

Jake Tapper opened by telling Perez the caucuses were clearly a “mess,” and asked, “The DNC, since you took over, has been trying to discourage states from having caucuses and encourage them to have primaries instead. Is it time for the DNC just to say to the state Democratic parties, no more caucuses?”

“I think it needs to be state election officials running elections,” Perez said, talking about how they want to “return power to the people.”

What happened in Iowa, he continued, was “undeniably unacceptable.”

“I’m frustrated. I’m mad as hell, everybody is, and I think what we’re going to do at the end of this cycle is have a further conversation about whether or not state parties should be running elections,” he added.

Tapper again asked, “Isn’t it time for the DNC to say, ‘that’s it, no more caucuses. No more parties doing this. No more volunteers.’ It is official DNC policy to have primaries and to have state election officials do this.”

“You need to pass a state law to have a state-run primary. There are some states that still have caucuses where I’m not sure the Republican governor would sign the law to have the election. So that’s a challenge,” Perez said.

At one point Tapper asked if Iowa may end up losing its first-in-the-nation status. Perez said that’s a conversation for the national party to have “after this election cycle.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

