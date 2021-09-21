Joe Biden made the argument for collective international action in his first speech to the United Nations General Assembly as president of the United States.

In a Tuesday morning address, Biden outlined his vision for the diplomatic future of the world, calling for action on climate change, the coronavirus pandemic, and a litany of other topics. Biden declined to remark on the chaos that came with the withdrawal from Afghanistan, but he broached the matter as he marked the end of America’s 20-year war in the country.

“As we close this period of relentless war,” Biden said, “we’re opening a new era of relentless diplomacy. Of using the power of our development aid to invest in new ways of lifting people up around the world. Of renewing and defending democracy. Of proving no matter how challenging or how complex the problems you’re going to face, government by and for the people is the still the best way to deliver for all of our people.”

The call for global cooperation was the overriding theme of Biden’s address. He vowed that America “will lead not just by the example of our power, but God willing, with the power of our example.” The president said the U.S. is prepared to use “any force if necessary” to defend itself and its allies, but “U.S. military power must be our tool of last resort, not our first, and should not be used as an answer to every problem we see around the world.”

“Indeed, today, many of our greatest concerns cannot be solved or even addressed through the force of arms,” Biden said. “Bombs and bullets cannot defend against Covid-19 or its future variants. To fight this pandemic, we need a collective act of science and political will.”

