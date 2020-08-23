Biden 2020 deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said on Sunday that former vice president and 2020 Democratic nominee Joe Biden has not been tested to see if he has the coronavirus.

ABC’s George Stephanopoulos used an interview with Bedingfield to note that the Biden campaign had two recent occasions where they refused to answer questions about whether Biden has been tested for Covid-19. When asked to clarify the ex-veep’s condition, Bedingfield answered “he has not had the virus.”

“We have put in place really strict protocols as I think all of your journalists who attended our convention in Delaware saw,” Bedingfield continued. “We put in place incredibly strict protocols to ensure that everybody involved who’s around Vice President Biden, who’s around Senator [Kamala] Harris is undergoing the appropriate testing.”

“Has he been tested,” Stephanopoulos asked Bedingfield.

“He has not been tested,” she answered. “However, we have put the strictest protocols in place and moving forward should he need to be tested, he certainly would be. But he has not been tested yet.”

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]