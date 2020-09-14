Biden Destroys Trump as ‘Climate Arsonist’ While Wildfires Rage in California: ‘The West is Literally on Fire’

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden destroyed President Donald Trump as a “climate arsonist” while wildfires rage across the West Coast, faulting him for failing to take responsibility while blaming him for ignoring disasters in blue states.

“Too often, the brunt falls disproportionately on communities of color, exacerbating the need for environmental justice,” Biden said. “These interlocking crises of our time require action, not denial. It requires leadership, not scapegoating. It requires the president to meet the threshold duty of the office. To care, to care for everyone. To defend us from every attack, seen and unseen. Always and without exception, because here’s the deal, Hurricanes don’t swerve to avoid red states or blue states. Wildfires don’t skip towns that voted a certain way.”

Biden stressed that these environmental phenomenons should be met with science, not partisan politics, before comparing Trump’s wildfire response to his tackling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“He has already said he wanted to withhold aid to California, to punish the people of California, because they didn’t vote for him. This is another crisis, another crisis he won’t take responsibility for,” Biden added. “The west is literally on fire, and he blames the people whose homes and communities are burning. He says, ‘You’ve got a clean your floors, you got to clean your forest.’ This is the same president who threw paper towels on the people of Puerto Rico instead of truly helping them recover and rebuild.”

Biden noted that while Trump is not to blame for the wildfires, he suggested that a second term would only lead to even more deadly natural disasters.

“If we have four more years of Trump’s climate denial, how many suburbs will be burned with wildfires? How many suburban neighborhoods will have been flooded out? How many suburbs will have been blown away in superstorms?” Biden asked.

“If you give a climate arsonist four more years in the White House, why would anyone be surprised if we have more America ablaze? If you give a climate denier four more years in the White House, why would anyone be surprised when more of America’s underwater? We need a president who respects science, who understands that the damage from climate change is already here. Unless we take urgent action, we will soon be more catastrophic.”

Biden bashed Trump for failing to protect Americans from the pandemic, racial unrest, an economic free fall, and the West Coast wildfires.

“It is clear that we are not safe in Donald Trump’s America. This is Donald Trump’s America. He’s in charge,” Biden said. “What he doesn’t get is that, even in a crisis, there is nothing beyond the capacity of the American people if we stand up and act together.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

