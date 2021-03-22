President Joe Biden was asked during an interview last week if he believes Vladimir Putin is a killer.

“I do,” Biden said.

On MSNBC Monday, Andrea Mitchell asked Biden national security adviser Jake Sullivan if that was a mistake.

“Has the rhetoric with Vladimir Putin gotten out of hand?” Mitchell said. “Was it a mistake to acknowledge that he’d called him a killer?”

“No,” Sullivan responded. “President Biden was asked a direct question. He gave a direct answer. That’s how he has operated for 40+ years in public service, and it’s how he’ll continue to operate as president.”

Sullivan said “this will not be an easy relationship” but added, “We also believe that we can work with Russia on key issues, including the nuclear question, where just in the last few weeks we’ve extended the New START agreement by five years.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

