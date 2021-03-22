A witness to the shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado spoke with CNN’s Erin Burnett on Monday.

As of this posting, authorities are still on the scene outside the supermarket and are warning residents to avoid the area.

Ryan Borowski told Burnett that everyone was running after they heard loud bangs.

“We ran to the back of the store and out the back door and employees showed us the way,” he said. “We told the employees what was going on, so everybody helped each other and we just ran to safety as quickly as we could.”

“When we ran out the back door, we were all single file, and I had my hand on one person’s back and another person had their hand on my back… There were some people who just started to run into like a pantry or some sort of storage area and a dead end, and employees made sure to show them the way out. I just threw my grocery on a shelf and took off for my life.”

Burnett asked, “Could you ever imagine you would have been in a situation like this, Ryan, where you are?”

“In Boulder? No,” he said. “Boulder feels liking a bubble. And a bubble bursts, and that’s heartbreaking to think that. Many people died today, and it doesn’t feel like there’s anywhere safe anymore sometimes, and this feels like the safest spot in America and I nearly got killed for getting a soda, you know, and a bag of chips.”

