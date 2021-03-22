WATCH: Comedian Gets Anti-Masker to Admit He’s an Idiot After Ranting About Oregano Oil as Covid Cure

Comedian Walter Masterson managed to provide an excellent illustration of both the Dunning-Kruger Effect and Occam’s Razor in a less-than-one-minute TikTok video of his conversation with an anti-masker — and it ends with quite the punch line.

The Dunning-Kruger Effect is a theory about cognitive biases named after social psychologists David Dunning and Justin Kruger, stating that people of high ability at a particular task tend to underestimate their skills based on a misperception of others’ abilities, and — more relevant for Masterson’s video — people of low ability at a particular task also lack the ability to properly assess their own skills, leading them to overestimate themselves.

Occam’s Razor, attributed to an 14th century English Franciscan friar named William of Ockham, is a problem-solving principle that urges a preference for simple and understandable hypotheses over more complex or convoluted ones. Entia non-sunt multiplicanda praeter necessitatem (Entities must not be multiplied beyond necessity) in the original Latin; “Keep it simple, stupid,” as the more familiar vernacular.

“I went to an ANTI-MASKER rally and explained Dunning-Kruger to them,” tweeted Masterson with his 42-second video. “I think he gets it!”

“You can take oregano oil,” the unnamed and unmasked man confidently tells Masterson. “You can dilute 10 drops of oregano oil, and drink that over the course of the morning, and do that 10 days in a row, and your Covid symptoms will be gone.”

It should go without saying, but oregano oil is not a recognized cure for Covid-19 or even a treatment to alleviate its symptoms. A variety of retailers sell it as a purported immune booster, but it has no verified Covid treatment applications and any legal advertisement for it will include a disclaimer that “Statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.”

“I think that’s total f***ing bullsh**,” was Masterson’s more concise reaction.

“I honestly don’t care what you think,” the man replied, undeterred. “I don’t think you’ve done your research.”

“Do you understand how Dunning-Kruger works?” asked Masterson.

After a hostile response from the man, Masterson explained it as “the stupidest people in the room think they’re the smartest.”

“Is your name Dunning-Kruger?” the man scoffed. “What are you going to come out with next, Occam’s Razor? The simplest explanation is that I’m an idiot?”

Well…yeah.

Masterson also posted another amusing video clip with the same man where he is very agitated about the pandemic issues being “serious business for humanity.”

This Anti-Masker has SERIOUS BUSINESS to tell you. pic.twitter.com/DpTNe7vYvy — Walter Masterson (@waltermasterson) March 22, 2021

Watch the videos above, via Walter Masterson on Twitter.

